Society HBA, E-wallet SmartPay, Era Group offer new 'welfare supermarkets' for workers The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association (HBA) on January 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with E-wallet SmartPay and Era Group to develop welfare supermarkets for workers at the city export processing zones and industrial parks.

Society Foreign media highlight significance of 13th Party Congress to Vietnam Russia’s “Multi-polar world” magazine has run an article by journalist Pavel Vinogradov highlighting the context and significance of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which is scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2, to socio-political life in Vietnam.

Society National flags, President Ho Chi Minh's portraits handed over to fishermen Border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 23 handed over 300 national flags, 100 portraits of late President Ho Chi Minh and 60 life jackets to fishermen in Tran De border district.