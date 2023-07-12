Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on the occasion of their attendance at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12.



Meeting Minister Jaishankar, Son hailed India for supporting ASEAN in maintaining its solidarity and central role



The two ministers spoke highly of the strong developments in the bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in economy-trade. They agreed to thoroughly prepare for the exchange of delegations at high level and effectively deploy existing cooperation mechanisms such as the 18th Joint Committee Meeting.



In order to further reinforce economic and trade collaboration, they pledged to work with ASEAN member states to review the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).



On the occasion, Son suggested that both countries consider advancing bilateral economic and trade agreement negotiations. He also proposed India encourage big corporations to increase investments and expand operations in Vietnam, particularly in high-quality infrastructure development, petroleum and renewable energy.



At their meeting, Minister Son and Australian Minister Wong promised to make thorough preparations for mutual high-level visits.



The Vietnamese minister thanked the Australian Government for increasing official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam to 95.1 million AUD for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.



Wong agreed to step up joint projects, including improving the capacity of Vietnam's foreign affairs officials.



On global and regional issues, Wong reiterated Australia's support for ASEAN's solidarity and central role in regional stability, as well as ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea issue.



Son took the occasion to invite Wong to visit Vietnam again soon and co-chair the fifth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting./.