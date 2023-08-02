Business VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023 to take place this month The 27th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

Business Transport Ministry proposes incentives for EVs producers, users The Ministry of Transport has just submitted its proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on incentives for electrical vehicle (EV) producers and users.