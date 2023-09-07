Business HCM City to host Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 in September Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 with a series of events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into global production and supply chains, heard a press conference in Hanoi on September 7.

Vietnamese goods see room for growth in Canadian market Vietnamese and Canadian businesses have expressed their interest in establishing large supermarket chains in Canada to further promote bilateral trade and maximise the benefits of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietjet named Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience by World Travel Awards Vietjet has been named "Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023" at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City with the presence of international leaders and experts in the aviation, travel, and tourism sectors.

Hanoi supports businesses to exploit new markets Hanoi is striving to achieve the growth target of 7.5% in industrial production and 7% growth in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) this year.