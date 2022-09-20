The border guard force of An Giang province asks for information of a Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodia to Vietnam. (Source: An Giang Border Guard)

An Giang (VNA) – The border guard force and relevant agencies of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20 received 44 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodia.



According to Truong Quoc Hung, deputy head of the border station at Tinh Bien Border Gate, said the nine women and 35 men had entered Cambodia illegally to work in casinos.



Among them, there is a person who is wanted by police in Vinh Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc, he said, adding that the border station is detaining the wanted man to hand over to Vinh Phuc police.



The remaining 43 people have been transferred to the immigration office under the provincial Public Security Department to complete related procedures.



Earlier on August 18, 40 Vietnamese nationals were detained by An Giang border guards for after illegally entering Vietnam from Cambodia. They said they fled forced labour at a casino in Sampeou Poun commune, Kaoh Thom district, Kandal province in Cambodia and swam across Binh Ghi River to return to Vietnam.



In investigating the case, the provincial police detected four suspected human trafficking rings. The police also arrested two suspects related to the case./.



