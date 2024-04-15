Business Sunwah Group signed strategic partnership with Binh Duong, emphasizing strategic cooperation “As Chairman of the Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), I am proud that our efforts over the past 55 years in Vietnam played a significant role in fostering economic cooperation and mutual development between Vietnam and China.” - Dr. Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Sunwah Group, shared.

Business Private sector expected to drive national economy A conference held in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 provided a panorama of Vietnam’s private economic sector, and how to turn it into an important driving force of the socialist-oriented market economy.

Business Singaporean firms eye stronger cooperation with Vinh Phuc province: ambassador Many Singaporean enterprises are interested in opportunities for cooperation with Vinh Phuc in such areas as education, health care and tourism, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said during a working visit to this northern province on April 15.

Business Horasis China Meeting a boost for trade cooperation The Horasis China Meeting 2024 themed “Vietnam and China drive ahead” opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15.