Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium
-
Ingredient to make anchovy fish cake: Piper sarmentosum leaves, shallot, spring onion, fennel, fish sauce, pepper (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
-
Anchovy : 600gr, minced pork,300 gr 2 eggs (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
-
Finely chop seasoning vegetables then mix with mined pork, egg and fish (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
-
Finely chop seasoning vegetables then mix with mined pork, egg and fish (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
-
Fry in deep fryer. Lard will increase more attractive aroma for the cake (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
-
Fish cake is easy to make and super healthy due to its high protein and calcium (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA