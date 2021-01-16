Ancient rose garden receives international recognition
Managing Director of Control Union Vietnam Richard De Boer presents the organic production certificate by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and EU to the Rosa Valley Co. Ltd at the Karose ancient rose garden in Chuong My district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
This is the first time a domestic cosmetic company has met double standards: Vietnam’s quality control standard and organic production certification by USDA and COSMetic Organic and Natural Standard (COSMOS) (Photo: VNA)
No such chemicals as pesticide, herbicides or genetically modified seeds are allowed in the production process (Photo: VNA)
Ancient roses are favoured for their haughty and elegant beauty, sweet scent and especially their blossoming time (Photo: VNA)
With large revenue from rose planting and high value of roses for pharmaceutical use or cosmetics, rose planting constitutes a potential “gold mine” for growers (Photo: VNA)
Freshly cut roses from Karose garden (Photo: VNA)