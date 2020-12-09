Society Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Malaysia on a flight of Vietjet Air on December 9.

Society Infographic Hanoi 2021 socio-economic development indexes The capital city has recorded economic expansion of 3.94 percent this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is expecting to regain momentum to secure growth of around 7.5 percent in 2021.

Society Overseas Vietnamese promote national traditions Despite formidable challenges in the host nation, the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Cambodia have stood shoulder by shoulder to overcome difficulties by promoting the national tradition “the good leaf covers the torn ones”.

Society Emulation movements prove effective in COVID-19 combat In 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious impacts on all countries around the world, Vietnam’s patriotic emulation movements on COVID-19 prevention and control have proved effective, contributing to putting the pandemic under control.