Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City
At the opening ceremony of the 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: nld.com.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 evening, featuring about 200 booths by more than 100 businesses.
On display are farm produce, food and specialties of localities, among others, with diverse packaging and guaranteed quality and prices.
The annual event is expected to contribute to stimulating consumer demand and boosting local economic growth, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc said, adding the participating businesses offer discounts ranging from 30% to 70%.
Within the framework of the fair, to last until January 1, there will be trade promotion activities and others connecting producers and distributors./.