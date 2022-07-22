Vietnam Summer Camp 2022 kicks off in Vinh city, central Nghe An province, on July 22. (Photo: VNA)



Nghe An (VNA) – The Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, an annual event organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths around the world, kicked off in Vinh city, central Nghe An province, on July 22.



This year’s event brought together 107 OV youngsters from 25 countries and territories worldwide who have excelled in academic performance, sports and arts, and are highly dedicated to community activities.



In his opening remarks, Mai Phan Dung, SCOV Deputy Chairman, said through the camp, young overseas Vietnamese will gain a better understanding of their fatherland’s history and cultural identities as well as the country’s renewal process and policies for Vietnamese expatriates.



He expected the participants to become cultural and tourism ambassadors who play a part in internationally promoting Vietnam as a peaceful country with friendly people.



The 16-day summer camp will take the young expats through nine cities and provinces across the country where they will visit numerous popular historic relics and natural attractions.



A host of other activities will also be held for them, including exploring Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands, a seminar on demand for the Vietnamese workforce overseas, a story-telling contest in Vietnamese, and an event to honour youngsters with outstanding academic performances and contributions to community works.



On July 23, the participants will visit Emperor Quang Trung’s Temple and take part in an environment protection event on Cua Lo Beach./.