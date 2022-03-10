The passengers include 18 children under 2 years old and 48 people aged over 60.



This was the second repatriation flight for Vietnamese people evacuated from Ukraine, and all the costs were covered by the State.



Prior to the flight’s departure, Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Nguyen Hung and representatives of Vietnamese associations in the European nation had come to the airport in Warsaw to see off and assist the passengers to handle boarding procedures.



Vietnamese citizens expressed their thanks to the Party, Government, relevant agencies for helping them return home.



The first repatriation flight with 287 passengers, conducted by Vietnam Airlines, took off in Romania on March 7 and landed in Hanoi at noon on March 8.



After these two flights, there remains about 400 evacuated Vietnamese people in Romania and 700 others in Poland registering to fly to the homeland./.

VNA