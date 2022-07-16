Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,759,850 as another 705 infections were reported on July 18.According to the Ministry of Health, 7,3599 patients were declared recovered from the disease on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,806,238.Meanwhile, one fatality was recorded on the day, raising the death toll from the disease at 43,091, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.Also on the day, 734,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered./.