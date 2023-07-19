Map of epicentre of a magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurs in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 19. (Photo: igp-vast.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum was struck by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake at noon on July 19, marking the 10th quake hitting the area since July 15.

According to the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Institute of Geophysics, the quake occurred at 11:45am, with its epicentre at a depth of about 10.1 kilometres.

Earlier, the area was shaken by nine quakes measuring from 2.5-3.0 on the Richter scale between July 15-18. However, they posed no disaster risk.

Earthquakes have been occurring frequently and continuously in Kon Plong since 2021. Recently, their frequency and magnitude has been on the rise. The strongest earthquake hitting the area in recent years was a magnitude 4.7 quake recorded on August 23, 2022.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics, advised local residents and authorities to pay attention to seismic resistance factors in construction. Authorities at all levels should regularly popularise and instruct people on measures to prevent, avoid and minimise damage when strong earthquakes occur./.