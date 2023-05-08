Politics Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on May 9 morning for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia, at the invitation of Indonesian President and Chairman of the Summit Joko Widodo.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Palestine Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam always attaches importance to ties with Palestine, while receiving Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 8.

Politics Vietnam looks to promote comprehensive cooperation with Qatar: Vice President Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.