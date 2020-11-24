Health Public health portal officially launched The Vietnam Public Health Portal was officially launched by the Ministry of Health on November 20, aimed at facilitating liaising with services provided by the health sector.

Health One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed on November 20 Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on November 20, bringing the total number of infections to 1,305, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam shares experience in combating COVID-19 Vietnam has shared its experiencein preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons to make the initial success in treating the disease, as well as upcoming orientations of its Ministry of Health (MoH) for the work.