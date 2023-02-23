Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The ninth Ao dai (traditional long dress) Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City throughout March with a wide range of cultural activities, the event’s organisers announced at a press conference held in HCM City on February 23.



The festival, which will be co-organised by the municipal Department of Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, aims to promote the unique features of the traditional Vietnamese long dress and spread love for the outfit.



Twenty-four designers are expected to introduce new Ao dai collections such as Si Hoang, Do Trinh Hoai Nam, Lien Huong and Viet Hung, said Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the municipal Department of Tourism.

According to Hoa, the idea of this year's Ao dai collections is associated with tourism, adding that each designer tells a story in their own way, bearing the characteristics of Saigon river tourism but still being fashionable.



One of the highlights of the event will be a seminar entitled “Beauty of Vietnamese Ao dai-Conservation and Development” which is designed for female Consul General, spouse of Consul Generals and officials working at diplomatic missions, friendship associations and non-governmental organisations in the city.



Many activities relating to the festival will be held at historical and cultural relic sites and tourist destinations, aiming to promote HCM City as a safe destination with fascinating daily life./.