Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presents two Ao dai which she wore in diplomatic events to the Vietnam Women’s Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Phuong Nga, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN from 2014 to 2018, said the gown has become part of the national soul anywhere, and it deserves to be honoured as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity as it represents traditional values of Vietnam as well as talents of local artisans.To contribute to promoting Ao dai, the ambassador presented two Ao dai which she wore in diplomatic events to the Vietnam Women’s Museum.According to Associate Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Culture and Arts Studies, once Ao dai is recognised as national intangible cultural heritage, towards global status, its will be better known and Vietnam’s copyright on the dress will be affirmed.