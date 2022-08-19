At the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to enhance exchange and support to promote international tourism at the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19.



He also suggested ministers and delegation heads of APEC to share new regulations on immigration and tourist management, and encourage airlines and service suppliers to roll out flexible policies for tourists.



Vietnam fully opened its doors to foreign arrivals on March 15, and the Vietnamese Government has adopted an array of policies in support of the tourism sector, he said, noting that the country expects to welcome 5 million foreign visitors this year.



The country also regards digital transformation as important to boost the national economy and promote smart tourism, he continued.



Participants discussed key strategies that can be applied to promote the post-COVID-19 recovery of the travel industry; how APEC economies can work together to contribute to and support the recovery; and the role of tourism in improving welfares and living conditions for people in APEC economies./.