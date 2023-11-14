World Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.

World Thailand to launch “safety sandbox” to serve tourists The "Safety Phuket Island Sandbox" will officially begin on November 26 at Pa Tong beach and Walking Street in Muang district as part of the Thai Public Health Ministry’s pilot scheme to promote health and safety for tourists.

World Malaysia establishes over 8,000 flood relief centres A total of 8,481 relief centres, which can accommodate over 2.1 million people, have been set up to prepare for the floods during the northeast monsoon season in Malaysia, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Armizan Mohd Ali.