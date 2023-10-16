People get gifts on MGreen Day. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The project “Hue – A City to Reduce Plastics in Central Vietnam” and its partners on October 15 held a ceremony to kick off the implementation of the app MGreen that facilitates the waste classification and collection in Hue city.

The app, a prize winner at a contest to seek initiatives to reduce plastic waste in Hue in 2023, connects scrap sellers and collectors. The sellers sort their waste and book a waste collector via the app for collecting the waste at home. They can also take the waste to designated collection sites. Based on the amount of waste, they will earn points which can be used to exchange or buy products/services on the app.

Hoang Ngoc Tuong Van, the project manager said that from September 2022, World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF Vietnam) supported and coordinated with Hue city People’s Committee to implement a programme on classifying solid waste in the city.

The use of the app MGreen is the next step that the project takes to promote the habit of waste classification in households, which expectedly helps the city become cleaner and greener.

Director of MAGreen Social Services Joint Stock Company Tran Thi Thoa said that the company connects with waste-collecting groups in the city. It also cooperates with over 100 local stores and supermarkets so that app users can use their points in shopping.

The app is easy to install, simple to use, and is expected to be widely accepted, contributing to the city's strategy of building a green and smart urban area, she said./.