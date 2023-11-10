Politics NA sets 2024 State budget collection target at almost 70 billion USD The National Assembly (NA) on November 10 adopted a resolution on the state budget estimates for 2024, which targets next year’s state budget collection at over 1.7 quadrillion VND (nearly 69.8 billion USD).

Politics Hanoi delegation’s visit seeks stronger cooperation with Japan A delegation of Hanoi led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen is on a working visit to Japan from November 7-11.

Politics Vietnam makes active, responsible contributions to IAEA’s activities Vietnam appreciates the results that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved in the field of nuclear inspection and its leading role in supporting countries, including Vietnam, to ensure nuclear security and safety, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations said at a debate on the 2022 annual report of the IAEA at the UN General Assembly on November 8-9.