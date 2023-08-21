Business Reference exchange rate down 49 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,897 VND/USD on August 21, down 49 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 18).

Business Wood product export shows signs of gradual recovery The export value of wood and wood products was estimated at nearly 1.1 billion USD in July, bringing the total export earnings of the industry in the first seven months of this year to 7.1 billion USD, down 25% year on year, according to data of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam, Indonesia seek stronger investment, trade partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a working session on August 19 with Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) that is taking place in Semarang, Indonesia.

Business Power industry to see strong surge in development: Insiders There is ample room for Vietnam's power industry to develop in the future as the demand for electricity grows, a trend that is forecast to continue for the next decade, according to industry insiders.