Appointment decision presented to new governor of central bank
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 16 presented the State President’s decision to appoint Nguyen Thi Hong as the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hands over the State President’s decision to Nguyen Thi Hong on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
At the event, PM Phuc highly valued the SBV’s proactive, drastic and timely actions to assist people and businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic such as debt repayment deadline extension, interest reduction, and fee exemption.
He asked the new governor to build on her predecessors’ achievements and lead the banking sector to fulfill its duties.
The SBV needs to push ahead with efforts to ensure the control of inflation, macro-economic stability, and stable value of the domestic currency. It also has to increase inspection to guarantee the banking system’s safety, curb the increase of non-performing loans (NPLs), address the existing NPLs, and apply modern technology to develop banking products and services.
For her part, Hong thanked leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government for entrusting the position to her, pledging to help the central bank fulfill its tasks.
Earlier, the parliament had approved her for this position.
Hong, 52, is the 15th Governor of the SBV and also the first woman to hold this post in the history of Vietnam’s banking system./.