Politics Vietnam, Germany eye stronger legal, judicial cooperation A working delegation from the Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Mai Luong Khoi paid a working trip to Germany recently in the framework of Vietnam – Germany legal and judicial cooperation under the joint statement signed in 2008.

Politics PM inspects drought combat in Ninh Thuan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh surveyed the drought situation in Ninh Son district, inspected the Tan My irrigation project and directed the work of preventing and combating the impact of prolonged heat and drought in the south central province of Ninh Thuan on April 28.

Politics Da Nang city promotes cooperation with Brazil Leaders of Da Nang on April 27 received Brazilian Ambassador Marco Farani and visiting football legends, who are in the central beach city for the ongoing Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024.

Politics Acting President urges An Giang to pool resources for development Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with voters in Thoai Son district and Long Xuyen city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 27, ahead of the 15th National Assembly’s 7th session.