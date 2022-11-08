Business Opportunities for banana exports to China ​ The Protocol recently signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs China will bring opportunities and benefits to Vietnamese banana growers and exporters, said Minister Le Minh Hoan.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese localities look to boost investment cooperation A Japanese business delegation led by Achiwa Noriyuki, Chairman of the Machinery and Mechanics Industry Association of Kobe city in Hyogo Prefecture, paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on November 8.