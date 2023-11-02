Business New record set in fruit, vegetable exports Vietnam’s export revenue of vegetables and rice in the first 10 months of this year surpassed the figure reported in the whole 2022 by 2 billion USD, reaching a record amount of 8.9 billion USD.

Business Thanh Hoa steps up sci-tech application in agricultural production The south central province of Thanh Hoa has studied and applied scientific and technological advances into agricultural production and actively engaged in the fourth Industrial Revolution to serve socio-economic development in a fast and sustainable way.

Business Vietnam, Mongolia sign MoU on sustainable rice trading Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Khayangaa Bolorchuluun signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trading in Hanoi on November 1, in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries sector enjoys trade surplus of 9.3 billion USD Vietnam ran a surplus of 9.3 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade during January – October, up 26.2% from the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).