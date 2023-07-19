Business EU Deforestation Regulation – new chance for Vietnam’s agriculture Supply chains of timber, wood products, coffee, and rubber of many countries will encounter many challenges in meeting the EU Degorestation Regulation (EUDR). However, this is also a great opportunity for Vietnam to expand export markets if it is well prepared and satisfy the new rules.

Business Banks asked to consider solving financial difficulties of fishery businesses Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and relevant ministries and organisations to consider solutions to solve financial difficulties of enterprises in the fishery sector.

Business Vietnam Post, France’s La Poste step up cooperation Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post) and La Poste Group (La Poste) of France signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2023-2025 period in Hanoi on July 18.

Business Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 to showcase southern products The Vietnamese Goods Week 2023 in Thailand is set to take place from August 16 to 20 at the Central World Trade Centre in Bangkok, focusing on the theme of "Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta".