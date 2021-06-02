Culture - Sports Knife village retains 300-year-old traditional craft Phuc Sen village is located 30km from Cao Bang city, Cao Bang province. The village is filled with the sounds of workers beating and hammering steel as they forge knives using traditional techniques and recycled materials. Currently, 160 workshops are in operation, offering stable jobs for over 300 local labourers.

Culture - Sports Ambassador encourages national men’s football squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nguyen Manh Tuan and staff at the Embassy of Vietnam in the country visited the national men’s football team ahead of the remaining games of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, UAE bolster cooperation in football development Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on June 1 paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA).