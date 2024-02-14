Business Northcentral region eyes breakthroughs in investment attraction in 2024 Localities in the northcentral region have made concerted efforts and implemented various measures to attract investment, especially foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing to socioeconomic development in 2024.

Business New regulations to remove bottlenecks for OV real estate investment The newly approved Land Law, Housing Law, and Law on Real Estate Business, which will take effect from 2025, are expected to create more favourable conditions for Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in owning and trading real estate, according to experts.

Business PM launches operations of Tan Cang – Cai Mep int’l port Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 13 (or the fourth day of the lunar New Year) attended a ceremony to welcome international ships and give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Dragon at Tan Cang – Cai Mep port (TCIT) in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

Business Border gate of Bac Luan 2 Bridge resumes operations after Tet early The border gate of Bac Luan 2 Bridge in Mong Cai city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, resumed customs clearance after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 12, five days early.