Cena advised investors to make long-term plans and stay open to be ready to accept differences in culture, and asserted that the 100-million-strong market of Vietnam is a promising land for Argentinian products and services, with a high demand for high-quality food products.Meanwhile, Campanera stressed that Vietnam is an open market economy, and called on Argentinian firms to explore opportunities in this stable and expanding economy. The Vietnamese Government always creates chances for production development and global integration, he stated.Cena said that he plans to diversify agricultural products imported from Argentina in Vietnam, while Campanera advised Argentinian enterprises to launch businesses in Vietnam to better explore the demand of the local market./.