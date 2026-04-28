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Argentinian friends praise Vietnam’s achievements and development orientation

Vietnam’s development achievements more than half a century after reunification continue to receive international recognition. In Argentina, scholars praise both Vietnam’s achieved results and long-term development orientation in the new period.

#Vietnam #Vietnam-Argentina Relations #International Recognition #Vietnam Growth #Vietnam Economic Transformation #Development Orientation
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Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (centre, in pink), together with representatives of the Argentina–Vietnam Cultural Institute, the Communist Party of Argentina, and local press and media agencies at the embassy's early-spring gathering in Buenos Aires on March 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Embassy promoting information about Vietnam in Argentina

Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet hosted an early-spring gathering in Buenos Aires on March 19 with Argentine partners to boost information exchange and cooperation, while highlighting Vietnam’s recent political developments, including the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

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