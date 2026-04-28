Argentinian friends praise Vietnam’s achievements and development orientation

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Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on 51st anniversary of national reunification
A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.
Khlong Ong Ang canal offers a model for Vietnam’s urban revitalisation: Thai official
From a forgotten canal to a lively urban corridor, Khlong Ong Ang in Bangkok has emerged as a striking example of successful revitalisation - one that offers valuable lessons for Vietnam’s efforts to renew its waterways and public spaces.
Top leader offers incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 laid flowers and offered incense at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tay Ninh province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).
Vietnam ready to make active contributions at 11th NPT Review Conference
Ahead of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Ambassador Do Hung Viet, speaking to the international press in New York, affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to play an active and responsible role in advancing disarmament, strengthening trust and promoting consensus amid growing global security challenges.
Ho Chi Minh City expects remittance inflows to grow in 2026
Remittance inflows have continued to maintain steady growth, reaffirming their role as an important source of foreign currency, helping to balance foreign exchange supply and demand and stabilise the monetary market in Ho Chi Minh City as well as nationwide.
Digital innovation brings Vietnam’s heritage to life
A national scheme on digital transformation in the cultural sector through 2030, with a vision to 2045, issued recently, is expected to serve as a key driver for cultural institutions, particularly museums and art schools, to rethink how they engage with the public.
Overseas Vietnamese worldwide observe Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day
Overseas Vietnamese communities worldwide have marked the Commemoration Day of Hung Kings – the nation’s legendary founding father - with solemn ceremonies, reflecting the enduring tradition of “remembering one’s roots.”
Top leader offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offered incense in commemoration of Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, at Kinh Thien Palace atop Nghia Linh Mountain in the northern province of Phu Tho on April 26 morning (the 10th day of the third lunar month).
Hanoi among the world’s most exciting cities
Hanoi – the capital city of Vietnam – has been ranked 25th in the list of the world’s 50 most exciting cities to live and explore in 2026 by the UK-based Time Out magazine.
Xoan villages bustling during Hung Kings’ commemoration festival
In the ancient Xoan villages of Phu Tho province, artisans are busy rehearsing, preparing distinctive performances for visitors. This year’s “Xoan Singing in Ancient Villages” programme is expected to further promote the heritage within the sacred space of Hung Kings worship – honouring the legendary founders of the nation.
Top leader requests Military Region 5 to play core role in building all-people defence
The armed forces of Military Region 5 must fully promote their core role in building an all-people national defence posture closely linked with people’s security and border defence postures, particularly in strategic and sensitive areas, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has said.
PM chairs key sessions on culture and education reforms
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 25 held separate working sessions with the Ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism and of Education and Training, reviewing progress, addressing bottlenecks, and outlining strategic reforms to strengthen human capital, cultural development and tourism as key drivers of sustainable, productivity-led growth.
Ho Chi Minh City embraces green consumption trend
Since early 2026, many supermarket chains in Ho Chi Minh City have begun charging for biodegradable plastic bags to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags and use reusable alternatives, helping reduce plastic waste. Although the shift initially caused some inconvenience, consumers are gradually embracing the change, adjusting both awareness and behavior in support of environmental protection.
Businesses step up energy saving and transition efforts
Amid volatile global fuel prices, energy efficiency is emerging as a key solution for businesses to cut costs, enhance competitiveness and contribute to national energy security. In response, enterprises are upgrading technologies and optimizing production processes, making energy saving a core strategy to strengthen their edge.
16th National Assembly wraps up first session, completes key agenda
The first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) concluded on April 24 after 12 days of intensive and efficient work, marked by strong reform-oriented thinking, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said.
Top leader hosts special friendship programme for Korean President at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly hosted a special friendship programme at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on April 24 on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse.
Ambassador: Three firsts mark new high in Vietnam–China cooperation
Following the visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei spoke with Vietnam News Agency about the historic “firsts” in the Vietnam-China relations and the prospects for a Vietnam – China community with a shared future.
Vietnam, RoK eye stronger industry, investment and science technology ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on April 23 attended the Vietnam – RoK Economic Forum in Hanoi, where both called for advancing bilateral cooperation in industry, investment and science-technology.
Work starts on one of northern Vietnam's first wind power plants
Construction of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant, one of the first of its kind in northern Vietnam, officially began in Hoanh Bo ward of Quang Ninh province on April 23, marking a significant step in tapping the region’s wind potential.
Vietnam, RoK seek more balanced 150 billion USD trade by 2030
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 23 suggested Vietnam and the Republic of Korea coordinate in implementing measures aimed at lifting bilateral trade to 150 billion USD in a more balanced manner by 2030.