Business

Vietnam pledges to support Argentina in accessing ASEAN, Asia-Pacific markets

The ambassador spoke highly of the commencement of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in December 2025, appreciating Argentina’s proactive role and support in realising this milestone.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam will continue to serve as a bridge for Argentina to access the vast Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific markets, stated its Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet on April 17.

During a working session between ASEAN ambassadors and Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Pablo Quirno in Buenos Aires, Nguyet underscored economic and trade cooperation as a pillar of the Vietnam – Argentina Comprehensive Partnership.

Argentina currently stands as Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in Latin America while Vietnam is Argentina’s sixth-largest globally. Bilateral trade turnover in the first two months of 2026 reached 714 million USD, with Argentina recording a surplus of 362 million USD.

To further bolster economic ties and facilitate operations of businesses and investors, the two countries concluded the first round of negotiations for a double taxation avoidance agreement last January. This landmark deal is expected to be signed by the end of this year.

The ambassador spoke highly of the commencement of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in December 2025, appreciating Argentina’s proactive role and support in realising this milestone.

Once signed, the PTA is set to give a significant boost to trade and investment flows between Vietnam and MERCOSUR member states, she noted, adding that as a key player within the bloc, Argentina remains a strategic gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter the South American markets.

Beyond traditional sectors like agriculture and trade, Nguyet highlighted a promising new era for bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

Notably, the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) successfully exported its first two batches of telecommunications equipment, including fiber optic cables and Internet modems, to Argentina in June 2025 and earlier this month.

Meanwhile, following a 2023 memorandum of understanding on space and satellite cooperation, the Vietnam Space Centre (VNSC) and Argentina’s National Space Activities Commission (CONAE) collaborated in signal reception during the successful test flight of Argentina’s ATENA microsatellite. The satellite, used in NASA’s Artemis II mission on April 2, received technical support from the VNSC ground station in Hoa Lac, Hanoi.

The diplomat went on to say that that as coastal nations sharing interests in upholding international law, specifically the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as in the sustainable management of seas and oceans, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation, dialogue, and experience-sharing with Argentina at international maritime organisations and forums.

In this spirit, she called on Argentina to support Vietnam’s candidacy for a judge position at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.

For his part, Quirno noted that Argentina and ASEAN countries are finding increasing common ground in expanding bilateral ties. The minister emphasised Argentina's critical role in global food and energy security amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.

He highlighted Argentina’s strengths in civil nuclear and space technology, expressing interest in cooperation with ASEAN countries in these fields. He added that Argentina is considering an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

At the session, Deputy Foreign Minister Fernando Brun lauded the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Vietnam – Argentina Inter-governmental Committee for economic, trade, and science – technology cooperation held in October 2025.

He stressed that Argentina hopes to establish similar cooperation mechanisms with other ASEAN members, pledging the country’s close coordination with Vietnam to expedite the Vietnam – MECOSUR PTA negotiations./.

VNA
#Argentina #Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet #Vietnam – Argentina Comprehensive Partnership #MERCOSUR Argentina Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Argentina promote trade, investment cooperation

On relations with South America, Nguyet noted that in December 2025, Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) announced the launch of negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). She expressed her hope that the agreement will be signed soon, thereby further boosting trade and investment between Vietnam and MERCOSUR member states, including Argentina.

Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Fernando Brun and Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet attend the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific–Technological Cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Argentina hold 8th meeting of intergovernmental committee

Argentina is currently Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam ranks as Argentina’s sixth-largest partner worldwide. In 2024, bilateral trade reached 4.1 billion USD, up 19% year-on-year, with a highly complementary trade structure.

See more

Chili peppers are on the list of essential goods in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia reduces imports of strategic food commodities

In 2026, Indonesia is expected to have approximately 12 million tonnes of rice carried over from the previous year, supported by annual production of around 34.7 million tonnes. With projected consumption of 31.1 million tonnes, national rice reserves could reach approximately 16 million tonnes by the end of the year.

Hanoi’s roadmap to implement low-emission zones from July is providing a strong boost to the electric two-wheeler market (Photo: VNA)

Low-emission zone roadmap drives electric two-wheeler boom in Hanoi

From July 1, Hanoi will introduce time-based or area-based restrictions on petrol-powered motorcycles within Ring Road 1, with plans to expand coverage across the entire zone by 2028 and extend to areas within Ring Road 3 by 2030. The policy is expected to reshape travel habits for millions of urban residents.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 300 firms join Made in Da Nang Expo 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Green production, standardised value chains key to fruit, vegetable sector growth

Facing mounting pressure from increasingly stringent domestic and international standards, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector is accelerating its shift toward green, safe, and sustainable production models. Beyond changing farming practices, localities and businesses are stepping up efforts to standardise value chains and build brands to achieve growth targets for 2026.

Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Southern industrial real estate enters strategic growth phase

Key industrial hubs in the south, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, are transitioning from a period driven largely by supply expansion and rising land prices to a more refined growth model. This new phase is shaped by infrastructure upgrades, supply chain restructuring, product improvement and greater emphasis on operational performance.

The launch of the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 opens

Running from April 16 to 23 nationwide, the Vietnam National Brand Week 2026 marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Brand Day (April 20, 2008 – 2026).