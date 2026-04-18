Vietnam pledges to support Argentina in accessing ASEAN, Asia-Pacific markets

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam will continue to serve as a bridge for Argentina to access the vast Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific markets, stated its Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet on April 17.



During a working session between ASEAN ambassadors and Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Pablo Quirno in Buenos Aires, Nguyet underscored economic and trade cooperation as a pillar of the Vietnam – Argentina Comprehensive Partnership.



Argentina currently stands as Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in Latin America while Vietnam is Argentina’s sixth-largest globally. Bilateral trade turnover in the first two months of 2026 reached 714 million USD, with Argentina recording a surplus of 362 million USD.



To further bolster economic ties and facilitate operations of businesses and investors, the two countries concluded the first round of negotiations for a double taxation avoidance agreement last January. This landmark deal is expected to be signed by the end of this year.



The ambassador spoke highly of the commencement of negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) in December 2025, appreciating Argentina’s proactive role and support in realising this milestone.



Once signed, the PTA is set to give a significant boost to trade and investment flows between Vietnam and MERCOSUR member states, she noted, adding that as a key player within the bloc, Argentina remains a strategic gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter the South American markets.



Beyond traditional sectors like agriculture and trade, Nguyet highlighted a promising new era for bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.



Notably, the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) successfully exported its first two batches of telecommunications equipment, including fiber optic cables and Internet modems, to Argentina in June 2025 and earlier this month.



Meanwhile, following a 2023 memorandum of understanding on space and satellite cooperation, the Vietnam Space Centre (VNSC) and Argentina’s National Space Activities Commission (CONAE) collaborated in signal reception during the successful test flight of Argentina’s ATENA microsatellite. The satellite, used in NASA’s Artemis II mission on April 2, received technical support from the VNSC ground station in Hoa Lac, Hanoi.



The diplomat went on to say that that as coastal nations sharing interests in upholding international law, specifically the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as in the sustainable management of seas and oceans, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation, dialogue, and experience-sharing with Argentina at international maritime organisations and forums.



In this spirit, she called on Argentina to support Vietnam’s candidacy for a judge position at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.



For his part, Quirno noted that Argentina and ASEAN countries are finding increasing common ground in expanding bilateral ties. The minister emphasised Argentina's critical role in global food and energy security amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.



He highlighted Argentina’s strengths in civil nuclear and space technology, expressing interest in cooperation with ASEAN countries in these fields. He added that Argentina is considering an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).



At the session, Deputy Foreign Minister Fernando Brun lauded the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Vietnam – Argentina Inter-governmental Committee for economic, trade, and science – technology cooperation held in October 2025.



He stressed that Argentina hopes to establish similar cooperation mechanisms with other ASEAN members, pledging the country’s close coordination with Vietnam to expedite the Vietnam – MECOSUR PTA negotiations./.

VNA