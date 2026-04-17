Top legislators of Vietnam, Türkiye meet on sidelines of IPU-152 in Istanbul

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus on April 17 morning (local time), as part of his attendance at the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU-152) and bilateral activities in Istanbul.

The top Vietnamese legislator expressed his admiration for Türkiye’s cultural identity and its friendly, hospitable people, while highly valuing the European country’s growing role and position at multilateral forums and in regional mediation efforts. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening ties with Türkiye.

He conveyed regards from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Speaker Kurtulmus, and other Turkish leaders.

For his part, Kurtulmus congratulated Vietnam’s leaders on their recent election to key positions, affirming that Vietnam is an important partner of Türkiye in Southeast Asia. He expressed his desire to elevate bilateral ties between the two countries and thanked Chairman Man for attending IPU-152, praising Vietnam’s active and responsible contributions to international issues at the event.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) presents a book on 80 years of the Vietnamese NA to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus at their meeting in Istanbul on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting economic cooperation as a bright spot in the bilateral relations, Chairman Man shared positive outcomes from his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, and a Vietnam – Turkey business forum. He proposed the two sides further open their markets and consider the early signing of a sustainable and balanced free trade agreement (FTA), facilitating market access for each country’s key export products while reducing trade barriers.

Agreeing with these proposals, Speaker Kurtulmus suggested expanding cooperation in areas of mutual strength and potential such as defence industry, logistics, and air and maritime connectivity.

The two leaders agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation through promoting all-level delegation exchanges, closer engagement between friendship parliamentary groups, and sharing of legislative and supervision experiencs to create a favourable legal framework for bilateral collaboration, thus further deepening the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye.

They also pledged to coordinate closely at parliamentary forums and other multilateral forums and organisations, step up the exchange of views, and support each other’s candidacies, particularly at the United Nations and related organisations.

Chairman Man took this occasion to invite Speaker Kurtulmus to visit Vietnam in the time to come. The Turkish leader accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying he will arrange the visit at an appropriate time./.