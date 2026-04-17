Politics

Top Vietnamese legislator meets with IPU Secretary-General on IPU-152 sidelines

Regarding orientations to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU in the future, Chairman Man underscored the need to foster parliamentary cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong on April 17 on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong on April 17 on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has suggested the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) support Vietnam’s legislature in enhancing its lawmaking and supervision capacity, while enabling deeper engagement in IPU mechanisms and future hosting of regional and global parliamentary events.

Chairman Man made the suggestion in his meeting with IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong on April 17 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The top Vietnamese legislator spoke highly of the IPU’s role and Chungong’s contributions to enhancing cooperation among parliaments worldwide, thereby strengthening ties between the IPU and the Vietnamese NA. He also expressed his appreciation for the support and goodwill the Secretary General has extended to Vietnam over the past three tenures.

Sharing the IPU Secretary-General’s views on global and regional issues, Chairman Man noted that the world is facing fast-evolving and complex challenges, including rising conflicts, non-traditional security challenges, natural disasters, and worsening climate change. He said in that context, Vietnam remains committed to multilateralism and to the indispensable role of international institutions, including the United Nations and the IPU, in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

He took this occasion to inform Chungong of Vietnam’s successful election of deputies to the 16th NA for the 2026–2031 term, with the highest voter turnout ever recorded, creating fresh momentum for implementing the country’s development orientations in the time to come.

Regarding orientations to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU in the future, Chairman Man underscored the need to foster parliamentary cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development. He stressed Vietnam’s interest in closer engagement with IPU platforms and capacity-building initiatives, particularly in improving legislative quality and supervisory effectiveness.

Secretary-General Chungong, for his part, welcomed Vietnam’s strong commitment to the IPU and its high-level participation at IPU-152. He noted that, amid global uncertainties, the presence and active contributions of the key Vietnamese leader, especially his substantive remarks addressing shared international concerns, are of important significance.

The Secretary-General praised Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, and diversification and multilateralisation, as well as the Vietnamese NA’s proactive and responsible engagement in inter-parliamentary cooperation, including within the IPU. He acknowledged Vietnam’s initiatives and contributions, which have left a positive mark on multilateral parliamentary forums.

As he approaches the end of his tenure, Chungong expressed gratitude for the support and partnership of Vietnam’s legislature and voiced his hope to continue working with Vietnamese legislators and partners in the future.

Chairman Man, in turn, thanked the IPU Secretary-General for his goodwill towards Vietnam’s NA and people, wishing him continued success, and expressing his hope that Chungong will remain a close and trusted partner of Vietnam./.

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