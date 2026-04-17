Politics

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (local time).

At the meeting, Chairman Man affirmed that Vietnam closely follows developments in Côte d’Ivoire and expressed his satisfaction with the country’s achievements under the leadership of President Alassane Ouattara. He highlighted Côte d’Ivoire’s political stability, effective economic management, and improved living standards, as well as its sustained rapid economic growth and rising role as a key economic hub in West Africa.

Expressing his pleasure at the good bilateral relations in recent times, particularly in trade and investment, Chairman Man reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendship with African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire - a key partner and a gateway to expanding ties with the West African region.

To further deepen cooperation on a balanced and mutually beneficial basis, he suggested both sides make greater use of traditional trade items such as rice and cashew nuts, while diversifying export products.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-gap-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-cong-hoa-bo-bien-nga-8706137.jpg
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo; VNA)

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

For his part, Ivorian NA President Patrick Achi affirmed that Vietnam is a strategic partner of Côte d’Ivoire in Asia, particularly in economic and trade cooperation. He noted that the two countries have complementary positions in global production and supply chains, especially in agriculture.

He also expressed admiration from Ivorian leaders and people for Vietnam’s history of tenacious struggle for national independence, happiness, and freedom for the people, as well as the country’s comprehensive achievements of the Doi moi (Renewal) process carried out by the Communist Party of Vietnam over nearly four decades. He highlighted Vietnam’s progress in human development, education and training, infrastructure development, and the implementation of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Amid complex global political and security challenges and rising trade protectionism in the two countries’ key markets, the Ivorian leader expressed his desir to work with Vietnam to contribute to building trust and promoting cooperation among nations, including through coordination at the the IPU.

NA President Achi also expressed his wish to promote the exchange of delegations at multiple levels and areas, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, and to learn from Vietnam’s development experience in national development and international integration. He revealed plans to send a delegation to study Vietnam’s high-tech agricultural development and agricultural trade , particularly in the Mekong Delta region.

Chairman Man thanked the Ivorian leaders and people for their positive sentiments and concrete cooperation proposals, affirming that Vietnam’s National Assembly, relevant agencies, localities, and businesses, including those in the Mekong Delta, stand ready to share experience and enhance effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within the frameworks of the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Francophonie, and the Non-Aligned Movement./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Côte d'Ivoire #parliamentary cooperation #economic ties #Inter-Parliamentary Union #IPU-152
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