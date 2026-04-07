Politics

Brief biography of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung

On April 7, 2026, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, Le Minh Hung was elected Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, and deputy to the 16th legislature, as Prime Minister of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a brief biography of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Full name: Le Minh Hung

- Date of birth: December 11, 1970

- Native place: Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province

- Date of Party admission: August 21, 2000; full membership: August 21, 2001

- Educational background:

General education: 12/12

Professional expertise: Public Policy

Academic degree: Master’s degree in Public Policy

Political theory level: Advanced

Foreign languages: Bachelor’s degree in French; English (Level D)

- Honours and distinctions: Third-Class Labour Order (2012); Second-Class Labour Order (2017)

- Member of the Politburo of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures.

- Member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th, 13th, and 14th tenures.

- Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures.

- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 15th and 16th tenures.

SUMMARY OF CAREER

October 1993 – January 1998: Specialist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Division, International Relations Department, State Bank of Vietnam. He attended an IMF training course on market economy and financial analysis at at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China (March – June 1996), and pursued a Master’s degree in Economics at Saitama University, Japan (October 1996 – September 1997). February 1998 – February 2002: Deputy Head/Head of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Division, International Cooperation Department, State Bank of Vietnam.

March 2002 – December 2009: Deputy Director/Director of the International Cooperation Department, State Bank of Vietnam.

January 2010 – October 2011: Member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Director of the Personnel Department, State Bank of Vietnam.

October 2011 – October 2014: Member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

November 2014 – January 2016: Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee. At the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, he was elected to the Party Central Committee.

January 2016 – April 2016: Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee. April 2016 – October 2020: Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

October 2020 – January 2021: Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee. At the 13th National Party Congress, he was re-elected to the Party Central Committee and elected by the Party Central Committee to its Secretariat.

January 2021 – May 2024: Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee; Member of the Party Central Committee’s Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena; Deputy to the 15th National Assembly. At the 9th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, he was elected to the Politburo.

May 2024 – October 2024: Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, Head of the Party Central Committee's Subcommittee for Internal Political Protection; Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena; Chairman of the Vietnam - Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group; Deputy to the 15th National Assembly.

From October 2024: Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee; Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; Head of the Party Central Committee's Subcommittee for Internal Political Protection; Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena; Chairman of the Vietnam - Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group; Member of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and National Digital Transformation; Member of the Central Steering Committee for Institutional and Legal Reform; Member of the National Election Council; Deputy to the National Assembly in the 15th and 16th tenures.

On April 7, 2026, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, he was elected Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./. 

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