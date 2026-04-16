Politics

Prime Minister meets delegation of leading US businesses

At the meeting, representatives of USABC, the US Embassy in Vietnam and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 16 hosted a delegation of 52 leading US enterprises, led by Brian McFeeters, Interim President and CEO of the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), currently on a working visit to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

After more than three decades of diplomatic relations, and particularly following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, Vietnam–US economic relations have expanded significantly in both scale and quality. The US ranks 11th among foreign investors in Vietnam, with 1,501 projects totalling nearly 12.3 billion USD in registered capital. Meanwhile, as of October 31, 2025, Vietnam had run 266 investment projects in the US, with total registered capital of approximately 1.4 billion USD, placing it sixth among 85 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investment. Bilateral trade reached an estimated 141.4 billion USD in the first ten months of 2025.

At the meeting, representatives of USABC, the US Embassy in Vietnam and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Expressing strong confidence in the country’s growth trajectory, the US businesses reaffirmed their long-term commitment and readiness to expand investment in key sectors, including energy, technology and innovation, financial services, aerospace and automotive industries, logistics, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture, consumer goods, tourism and creative industries.

They also called for continued improvements in Vietnam’s legal and institutional framework, particularly in streamlining administrative procedures, aligning standards with international practices, upgrading infrastructure, and developing high-quality human resources to better support business operations.

Concluding the meeting, PM Hung welcomed the large presence of the US enterprises, describing it as clear evidence of their strong interest in Vietnam’s market and the expanding scope of bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He emphasised that Vietnam is pursuing rapid yet sustainable development, shifting its growth model toward greater reliance on science, technology, innovation and productivity, while advancing institutional reforms and fostering a more enabling, development-oriented governance approach. The private sector, he noted, is one among the most important drivers of the economy.

Vietnam remains committed to deepening international integration, mobilising external resources, implementing incentives, removing bottlenecks and obstacles, and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from the US, to operate effectively and successfully.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with a delegation of 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

Affirming that the US is one of Vietnam’s top partners, the PM expressed his desire to further promote a stable, substantive and sustainable Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefits of the two countries’ people and enterprises, and contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

He also underscored the Government’s determination to accelerate administrative reforms, improve the business environment, and promptly address concerns raised by enterprises, adding ministries and agencies have been tasked with reviewing and responding to specific proposals.

PM Hung called on USABC and US businesses, given their role and influence, to convey Vietnam’s goodwill and cooperation efforts, provide objective assessments reflecting the realities of the Vietnamese economy, and help advance the conclusion of an agreement on reciprocal, fair and balanced trade between the two countries.

He also proposed the US consider early recognition of Vietnam as a full market economy and promptly remove Vietnam from the export control lists (D1–D3).

Highlighting priority areas, he welcomed greater US investment in energy, as well as enhanced cooperation in science and technology, particularly in telecommunications, 5G and digital infrastructure, on the basis of compliance with Vietnamese regulations and national security requirements.

He also noted Vietnam’s approval of Starlink satellite internet services earlier this year and encouraged US firms to strengthen technology transfer, especially in core technologies, to help Vietnam integrate more deeply into regional and global value chains.

The PM invited USABC and US businesses to partner with Vietnam to successfully host APEC 2027, thus creating momentum for Vietnam to further open its market, attract more investment and enhance its competitiveness./.

VNA
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