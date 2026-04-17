Politics

NA Chairman calls for deeper Vietnam – Belgium cooperation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested Belgium continue supporting and accompanying Vietnam in the next development period by expanding all-round collaboration, especially in areas matching Belgium's strengths and Vietnam's demand.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with President of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with President of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man called for deeper Vietnam – Belgium cooperation across all fields while meeting with President of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17 on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU-152).

Welcoming the recent progress in bilateral relations, with regular high-level exchanges and enhanced political trust, Chairman Man highly valued the effective cooperation between the two legislative bodies, and reaffirmed that Vietnam considers Belgium an important partner within the European Union (EU).

He suggested Belgium continue supporting and accompanying Vietnam in the next development period by expanding all-round collaboration, especially in areas matching Belgium's strengths and Vietnam's demand, including science – technology, seaports, logistics, semiconductors, green agriculture, climate change adaptation, and saltwater intrusion prevention.

The NA leader also called on Belgium to advocate the EU's removal of the “yellow card” warning related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnamese seafood, and further develop energy cooperation.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents a souvenir to President of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel at their meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents a souvenir to President of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel at their meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Blondel expressed his pleasure at meeting Chairman Man, describing the event as a reflection of the sound cooperation and strong trust between the two countries.

He voiced interest in enhancing economic ties, advancing the strategic partnership in agriculture, and boosting cooperation in both traditional and emerging strategic sectors. He also welcomed the stride in visa procedure exemption for European tourists, including Belgians, travelling to Vietnam.

Given Belgium’s important role in the EU, Vietnam asked for closer coordination to further strengthen the Vietnam – EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and proposed the two sides actively contribute to the resolution of regional and global issues for peace, cooperation, and development.

Chairman Man took the occasion to invite high-ranking Belgian leaders to visit Vietnam in the near future. For his part, the Belgian Senate President also expressed his hope that the top legislator and other leaders of Vietnam will pay visits to Belgium at an early date./.

VNA
#IPU-152 #Vietnam – Belgium cooperation #Tran Thanh Man #Belgian Senate #Vincent Blondel Belgium Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Parliamentary Diplomacy

National Assembly Election

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on February 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always sees Belgium as important partner within EU: PM

Ambassador Karl Van Den Bossche affirmed that Belgium always considers Vietnam a priority partner in the region and stands ready to accompany Vietnam in achieving its socio-economic development goals, including overcoming the consequences of war.

The working session between the Belgian delegation and the Party Committee of Hung Yen province on March 19 (Photo: VNA)

Belgian fund proposes investment, support projects in Hung Yen

Belgium and the Aquitara ecosystem called on the province to facilitate the implementation of their programmes and projects, including allocating cleared land with full legal status within planned eco-industrial parks or economic development zones.

See more

Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China sign 32 cooperation documents

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leaders hail development of Vietnam – Russia ties

The top legislator of Vietnam proposed that both sides deepen political and diplomatic connections, as well as parliamentary cooperation, through delegation exchanges, high-level meetings through various channels, and the successful organisation of a visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council and a trip to Russia by the NA Chairman to co-chair the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in 2026.

Wei Wei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese-language service at the China Media Group, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Expert highlights new trends in Vietnam – China relations

A Chinese expert has paid attention to General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to the Xiong'an New Area, meeting with youth representatives of both countries together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and experience of high-speed rail travel.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China issue joint statement on deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in new era

The State visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was a great success, positively contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and accelerating the building of the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis - the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament, during their in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets with Kazakhstan’s lower house speaker in Türkiye

The two sides also consented to continue close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU, promoting the role of legislatures in advancing multilateralism and respect for international law, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development regionally and globally.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) receives Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Secretary of Guangxi’s Party Committee

Vietnam is a close neighbour, trusted friend and one of Guangxi’s most important partners. The Party organisation and authorities of China's autonomous region attach great importance to friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities; and will continue to take the lead in thoroughly implementing the important common perceptions reached by the two top leaders, thereby deepening cooperation and friendship between China and Vietnam.