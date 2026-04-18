Deputy FM highlights parliamentary diplomacy gains from IPU-152, European trips

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang has underscored the substantive outcomes of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s recent working trip, noting that it strengthened Vietnam’s parliamentary diplomacy profile and advanced ties with key partners.



The Vietnamese delegation, led by Chairman Man, attended the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, conducted bilateral activities in Türkiye, and paid an official visit to Italy from April 11 to 17.



Speaking in an interview givent to the press, Giang said that the IPU-152 achieved significant results amid a complex global landscape. The Vietnamese delegation made active, constructive, and responsible participation in, and practical contributions to the Assembly’s outcomes.



In his address at the general debate, Chairman Man highlighted unprecedented global challenges but expressed confidence in the future through strengthened international solidarity, adherence to the rule of law, and concrete national actions. He put forward three proposals to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation, including promoting dialogue and trust-building, improving legal frameworks and supervision over the implementation of international commitments, and ensuring fair and equitable law enforcement.



The delegation also engaged actively across IPU mechanisms, including the Governing Council, standing committees, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments, and regional groupings such as the Asia-Pacific Group and ASEAN+3. Notably, Vietnam will assume the rotating chairmanship of the ASEAN+3 group for the upcoming IPU-153. The delegation also proposed an initiative focused on strengthening economic resilience and strategic autonomy, with an emphasis on the role of parliaments in perfecting legal frameworks, supporting businesses and placing citizens at the centre of policies.



Giang noted that Vietnam’s messages and proposals were well received, reinforcing its image as a proactive and responsible partner in multilateral parliamentary cooperation and multilateralisation consolidation.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Secretary General Martin Chungong in Istanbul on April 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Man also held numerous bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders, helping to enhance political trust and cooperation across various areas including trade, investment, science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, and defence – security.



Regarding bilateral engagements in Italy and Türkiye, the deputy minister said the trips marked a meaningful step in implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy following the 14th National Party Congress. It helped deepen relations with important partners, including those in Europe and the Middle East, while mobilising external resources for national development.



Political trust was notably strengthened, with both Italy and Türkiye expressing strong regard for Vietnam. Italy reaffirmed Vietnam as a reliable partner with great cooperation potential and pledged continued support in enhancing Vietnam's ties with the European Union. Meanwhile, Türkiye signalled its intention to elevate bilateral relations and identified Vietnam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific.



Following the visits, the official noted, cooperation between legislative bodies has gained greater depth and substance. The top legislators of Vietnam and parliamentary leaders of Italy and Türkiye agreed on maintaining regular exchanges of delegations to reinforce mutual understanding, facilitate the sharing of legislative experience, support institutional refinement, and strengthen coordinated supervision over the implementation of agreements and commitments across all areas of cooperation.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on April 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation emerged as a central focus. Italy agreed that both sides should make better use of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to further strengthen connectivity between Vietnam and the EU. It also reaffirmed its support for EU member states to ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and for efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning imposed on Vietnamese seafood. With regard to Türkiye, the two sides agreed to expand bilateral trade in a more balanced manner, and explore the possibility of launching negotiations on a free trade deal.



The trips also generated new momentum in emerging areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence, green transition, and energy transformation, alongside traditional sectors like education, culture, and defence – security, Giang went on.



He also described the meetings between the NA Chairman and Pope Leo XIV and the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as particularly meaningful engagements, with both sides agreeing to continue fostering mutual trust and understanding, toward the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Holy See, as well as facilitating a future visit to Vietnam by the Pope at the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



In the period ahead, Vietnam’s ministries, sectors and relevant agencies will closely coordinate with partners to effectively implement the agreements reached, while stepping up exchanges of delegations at all levels and making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms.



At the same time, efforts will focus on advancing collaboration in new and strategic areas such as green transition, digital transformation, science – technology, and innovation. The relevant sides will also foster coordination at regional and international forums, thereby developing Vietnam's relations with partners in an increasingly substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, the deputy minister added./.