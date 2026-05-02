Politics

UN Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhist values for global peace

Buddhism has long been closely linked with Vietnam’s nation-building and safeguarding efforts, forming a key pillar of its cultural and spiritual identity while fostering unity and inclusive growth.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations delivers speech at the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations delivers speech at the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Buddhist heritage offers not only spiritual depth but also practical guidance for state conduct, particularly as the world faces persistent conflict, divisions and eroding trust, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

Addressing a dialogue marking the UN Day of Vesak on April 30, he stressed that Buddhism’s core principles such as peace, compassion and interdependence, remain highly relevant, helping promote cooperation, ease tensions and place people at the heart of policymaking.

He noted that Buddhism has long been closely linked with Vietnam’s nation-building and safeguarding efforts, forming a key pillar of its cultural and spiritual identity while fostering unity and inclusive growth.

The ambassador also recalled Vietnam’s successful hosting of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, which attracted a large international Buddhist presence. The enshrinement of sacred Buddha relics from India was highlighted as a powerful symbol of cultural exchange and international friendship.

Held at the United Nations headquarters in New York under the theme “Leveraging Buddhist Heritage for Strengthening Global Peace and Cooperation,” the dialogue underscored Vesak, marking the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing, as a celebration of universal values.

Participants described Buddhist heritage as a “bridge of civilisations,” facilitating dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening global solidarity in tackling shared challenges. Efforts such as heritage conservation, connecting pilgrimage destinations, academic exchange and cultural cooperation were seen as effective ways to deepen people-to-people ties and support lasting peace.

During the event, Vietnam’s mission also presented a video highlighting key moments from the UN Day of Vesak 2025, showcasing a Buddhist community closely aligned with national development and actively contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development./.

VNA
#UN Vesak 2026 #Buddhism #United Nations United States
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for solidarity in support of Cuba

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, called on member states to uphold the movement’s spirit of solidarity, continue supporting Cuba, oppose unilateral embargoes and sanctions, and back dialogue efforts between Cuba and the US based on mutual respect, peace, stability and the interests of their people.

Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet poses for a group photo with representatives of the Communist Party of Uruguay. (Photo: VNA)

Communist Party of Uruguay enhances cooperation with Vietnam

The Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) is ready to coordinate and share materials to support the development of the Communist Party of Vietnam Museum. A photo archive centre in Montevideo currently stores many valuable images and materials on Vietnam and is expected to support information exchange between the two sides.

Nguyen Viet Duc, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Germany, delivers remarks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Germany strengthens connectivity

Solidarity, mutual support, and resilience remain key characteristics of the Vietnamese community in Germany, with Vietnamese people continuing to value family, prioritise education, make continuous efforts to integrate into host society, and preserve cultural identity while maintaining ties with their homeland.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam continues to contribute effectively to multilateral mechanisms: Ambassador

With a solid foundation of political stability, a clear development orientation, and strong international support, Vietnam is well-positioned to continue enhancing its role in multilateral forums, contributing actively to addressing global challenges, and realising its aspiration to become a high-income, developed country by 2045.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre) and Chairman of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party Shii Kazuo (third from the left) and other delegates pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam values growing ties with Japan: diplomat

Vietnam attaches great importance to the increasingly close and effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Japan, as well as the close and foundational ties between their Communist Parties, Ambassador Do Hung Viet has said.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN addresses the session (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for de-escalation of tension in Middle East

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, Palestine’s UN full membership, and the two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh (R) meets with Annaba Governor Abdelkrim Lamouri. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes multifaceted cooperation with Algerian locality

Ambassador Tran Quoc Khanh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relationship with Algeria and wishes to expand cooperation with localities, including Annaba, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the 11th NPT Review Conference, addresses the roundtable discussion on April 29. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam chairs roundtable on peaceful use of nuclear energy

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang called for strengthened international cooperation in nuclear applications, with a focus on capacity-building, training, technology transfer and mobilisation of sustainable financial resources to support long-term development goals.

Representatives of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 present gifts to pupils at the Abyei secondary school. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 marks new milestone in Abyei

Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 recently completed upgrading the Abyei – Agok road, which holds special strategic significance for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) as local authorities and residents have always longed for convenient transportation links between the North and the South.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly elected members of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term at the UN headquarters on October 14, 2025 (New York time). Vietnam was elected to this position with 180 votes, the highest among the Asia-Pacific candidates. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam makes imprints in human rights protection, promotion

As a UNHRC member during 2026–2028, Vietnam has been acting in accordance with some main orientations, including actively and proactively contributing to the UNHRC’s activities, enhancing the council’s efficiency; and fully participating in all regular and special sessions of the council.