National conference disseminates resolution of 14th Party Central Committee’s 2nd session

Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a national conference in Hanoi on April 13 to study, disseminate and implement the resolution of the second session of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address.

Participants included former Politburo members and former State Presidents Truong Tan Sang and Luong Cuong, Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Politburo member and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and other officials attend the conference at the Dien Hong Hall of the NA building. (Photo: VNA)

The conference was attended, both in person at the Dien Hong Hall of the NA building and via teleconferencing at the headquarters of provincial-level Party committees and those subordinate to the Party Central Committee, by incumbent and former members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee; members of the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee; members of the Party committees of the central Party agencies, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations; leaders of ministries, sectors and central agencies; as well as officials at provincial and commune levels.

The hybrid event was connected with 36,323 venues nationwide, drawing nearly 2.2 million participants. It was broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV) and Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), streamed on digital platforms, and relayed by all 34 provinces and cities for officials and the public to follow.

Delegates is set to listen to a series of thematic presentations on regulations guiding the implementation of the Party Statutes; a resolution on strengthening inspection and supervision, along with regulations on Party inspection, supervision and discipline; regulations on the political and ideological work within the Party; a resolution on the continued enhancement of the Party’s leadership over the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena in the new period; and the conclusions of the 2nd session of the Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, finance, public investment, and public debt borrowing and repayment for the 2026–2030 period./.