Politics

Slovak PM concludes official visit to Vietnam

The visit by Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on April 12-14 was described as a vivid demonstration of Slovakia’s goodwill and high regard for the traditional friendship between the two countries, marking a significant milestone that opens a new phase of more stable and substantive development in bilateral ties.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico left Hanoi on the early morning of April 14, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

During the visit, Fico paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam received the Slovak Prime Minister and joined him at the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held talks with his Slovak counterpart and together they witnessed the exchange of six cooperation documents between the two countries' ministries, agencies, and localities.

On this occasion, the two PMs met with the press and announced a Joint Statement on upgrading Vietnam–Slovakia relations to a Strategic Partnership. They also attended and delivered remarks at the Slovakia–Vietnam Business Forum. At the meetings and talks, Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the visit, noting that it was the first by a foreign leader to Vietnam following the election of new top leaders of the Party, State, Government and National Assembly. The visit was described as a vivid demonstration of Slovakia’s goodwill and high regard for the traditional friendship between the two countries, marking a significant milestone that opens a new phase of more stable and substantive development in bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese leaders expressed satisfaction at the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership, reflecting the high level of political trust between the two nations.

Fico expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and thanked the Vietnamese leaders and people for their warm and respectful reception. He shared his deep affection for the country and its people, voicing admiration for Vietnam’s heroic history of national liberation as well as its dynamic socio-economic development and international integration, particularly its sound foreign policy amid complex global developments.

Both sides agreed to closely coordinate in effectively implementing the agreements reached, focusing on breakthrough areas such as economy and trade, science and technology, defence and security, industry, renewable energy, tourism, high-tech agriculture, and artificial intelligence.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of upholding international law, respecting the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international relations, and resolving disputes through peaceful means based on dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect.

They highlighted the significance of people-to-people exchanges as a solid foundation and key driver for enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening traditional friendship, and deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.

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