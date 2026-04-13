Top leader chairs conference announcing personnel appointments

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on April 13 to announce the Politburo’s decisions on personnel appointments.

Bui Thi Quynh Van, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Organisation Commission, presented the decisions appointing 28 members to the Central Military Commission for the 2025–2030 term, including a nine-member standing board. General Secretary and President Lam was re-appointed as Secretary of the Central Military Commission, while Gen. Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence as Vice Secretary.

Appointment decisions are granted to officials (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo also named 29 members to the Central Public Security Party Committee for the same term, including an 11-member standing board. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, secured re-appointment as Secretary, while Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Quoc Hung, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security, was appointed as Vice Secretary.

The Politburo also appointed 45 members to the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, with 22 to its standing board for 2025–2030. Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu was re-appointed as Secretary, while Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, as Permanent Vice Secretary. Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, Do Viet Ha, and Nguyen Quang Truong were named Vice Secretaries.

The Politburo further designated 39 members to the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations for the 2025-2030 term, including a 14-member standing board. Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai was re-appointed as Secretary. Nguyen Phi Long, member of the Party Central Committee, retained his post as Permanent Vice Secretary, while Nguyen Thai Hoc and Ngo Van Cuong were appointed full-time Vice Secretaries.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents decisions appointing members to the Central Public Security Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

In his address, General Secretary and State President Lam demanded their absolute loyalty to the Party’s goals and ideals, firm political mettle, and strict compliance with organisational discipline. He instructed the officials to lead by example, match words with action, and put the interests of the nation, Party and people above all else. Party committees must function as true hubs of leadership, uphold discipline, and ensure proper directions in their assigned areas.

The leader underscored the need to fortify Party building in every agency and unit, maintain strict discipline, elevate the quality of Party activities, and conduct rigorous self-criticism and criticism. He called for intensified inspection and supervision, along with early detection and prevention of violations, to stop minor lapses from snowballing into serious problems.

He also stressed building a strong contingent of officials through objective, comprehensive evaluations, correct personnel placement, and the outright rejection of factionalism, vested interests, responsibility avoidance and bureaucratic inertia. He urged protection of and encouragement for proactive, innovative and accountable officials, while grooming a capable, ethical and devoted younger generation of leaders.

In his speech, General Giang pledged to translate the directions into concrete action plans tailored to each Party organisation’s functions and responsibilities.

He reaffirmed unwavering loyalty to the Party, State and people, vowing to uphold unity, discipline and democracy while harnessing collective brainpower in following Party guidelines and State policies and laws.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hands over decisions appointing members to the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies (Photo: VNA)

In the foreseeable future, he said, priority will be given to effectively realising the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the Party and State leaders’ directives, and resolutions of individual Party organisations, while continuing to build revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army and police forces. He also urged enhancing the strategic advisory capacity of central Party agencies and the core role of the VFF and socio-political organisations in pooling national unity and resources for development.

He expressed hope for continued leadership, coordination and support from the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, ministries, agencies and localities, as well as the contributions of officials, Party members and the public, to successfully fulfill all assigned tasks./.