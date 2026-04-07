Politics

NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing personnel resolutions

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh urged the officials to work in close coordination with their respective agencies, fostering unity and consensus in action to deliver tangible results, thereby helping enhance the credibility and standing of the NA.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents resolutions to the Vice Chairpersons of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents resolutions to the Vice Chairpersons of the legislature. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 7 attended a ceremony to announce and present personnel resolutions of the legislature and its Standing Committee.

Under Resolution No. 03/2026/QH16, Vice Chairpersons of the 16th NA include Do Van Chien, Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Hong Dien, Nguyen Doan Anh, and Nguyen Thi Hong.

Other resolutions were presented to members of the NA Standing Committee, as well as the chairs of the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.

In his remarks, Chairman Man urged them to work in close coordination with their respective agencies, fostering unity and consensus in action to deliver tangible results, thereby helping enhance the credibility and standing of the NA.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents resolutions to members of the NA Standing Committee, the Chairpersons of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees, and the NA General Secretary and Chairperson of the NA Office. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that ensuring discipline and order within the NA’s agencies must be placed at the top of priorities during the 16th term.

In coordination efforts, the chief legislator noted the importance of adhering to the Party’s leadership and strengthening close coordination with the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities. At the same time, he called for further advancing the development of a digital legislature, accelerating digitalisation, and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in lawmaking, oversight, and decision-making on key national issues.

Lam Van Man, Chairman of the Council for Ethnic Affairs, pledged efforts to drive reform, enhance professionalism across all activities, strengthen coordination and solidarity, reinforce a sense of responsibility, stay closely connected to realities on the ground, and faithfully reflect the will of voters./.

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