16th NA Standing Committee convenes first session

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its first session in Hanoi on April 6 to consider several important issues under the chair of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The committee reviewed the proposed assignment of responsibilities for the NA Chairman, vice chairpersons and members of the 16th NA Standing Committee.

It also considered personnel to be submitted to the legislature for election, and decided on the numbers and lists of vice chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, along with members of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and various NA committees.

Earlier the same afternoon, the NA adopted a resolution on the election of vice chairpersons of the 16th NA. All 496 deputies present voted in favour, approving Do Van Chien, Nguyen Khac Dinh, Nguyen Thi Thanh, Nguyen Hong Dien, Nguyen Doan Anh, and Nguyen Thi Hong for the positions.

Lawmakers also passed a resolution electing members of the 16th NA Standing Committee with 487 out of 487 deputies present voting yes, a 100% approval rate.

An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)

In a separate vote, the legislature elected the chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, with 493 out of 493 deputies present voting in favour, again recording full consensus.

The elected officials include Lam Van Man as Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Phan Chi Hieu as Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, Phan Van Mai as Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, Le Tan Toi as Chairman of the NA Committee on Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Dac Vinh as Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, Nguyen Thanh Hai as Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, Nguyen Huu Dong as Chairman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs, and Le Thi Nga as Chairwoman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision./.