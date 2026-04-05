Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Hanoi (VNA) - April 5, 2026 marks the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Ireland, which have evolved into a dynamic and substantive partnership across multiple fields.



Built on shared historical and cultural similarities, as well as the diligence and friendliness of their people, the bilateral ties have steadily deepened since the two countries set up ambassadorial-level relations on April 5, 1996.



Regular high-level exchanges have helped consolidate political trust and expand cooperation. Notable milestones include the official visit to Ireland by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung in March 2008, the State visit to Vietnam by President Michael D. Higgins in November 2016, and particularly the State visit to Ireland by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in October 2024, which has been widely regarded as a turning point ushering in a new phase of cooperation. During that visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitments to enhancing the bilateral relations for shared prosperity and sustainable development, in line with international law and the United Nations Charter. A joint statement, issued on the occasion of this visit, set out orientations for cooperation in diplomacy, security, trade, education, agriculture and development, with particular emphasis on education, rural development and post-war recovery. Several key agreements were also signed, covering food systems transformation, economic and energy cooperation, and higher education partnerships.



At the deputy foreign minister-level political consultation held in Dublin on March 26, 2026, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Irish Minister of State Neale Richmond, both sides agreed to increase high-level delegation exchanges and effectively implement the sectoral strategic partnership in higher education.



At multilateral forums and international organisations, the two countries have consistently coordinated closely, and shared strong support for multilateralism, a rules-based international order, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the United Nations Charter.



Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.



Ireland has also increased its investment presence in Vietnam, focusing on high-tech and green manufacturing. In education, cooperation remains a highlight. Ireland, often described as Europe’s “Silicon Valley,” is home to leading global technology and pharmaceutical companies and offers high-quality education. Since 2007, it has granted more than 360 full scholarships to Vietnamese students, whose contributions are increasingly visible in the fields of business, healthcare and public administration. Academic linkages with institutions such as Trinity College Dublin continue to foster innovation and research collaboration.



People-to-people exchanges have further strengthened the bilateral ties. Cultural events, including celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day in Vietnam, have become increasingly popular, while the number of Irish visitors to Vietnam has tripled between 2023 and 2025.



According to Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin, people-to-people exchanges are key to taking the bilateral relations further, as younger generations in both countries show increasing interest in exploring each other’s cultures through tourism, education and business.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (second from right), Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Neale Richmond (second from left), and Vietnamese Ambassador to Ireland Pham Toan Thang (far right) cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Embassy of Vietnam in Ireland. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

A key milestone in the anniversary year is the inauguration of the Vietnamese Embassy in Dublin on March 26, 2026, underscoring the country’s commitment to deepening comprehensive cooperation and supporting the Vietnamese community in Ireland. Together with the Irish Embassy in Hanoi, the establishment of resident diplomatic missions in both capitals reflects the two countries’ shared determination to elevate the bilateral relationship to a more practical and effective level.



With a solid foundation of trust, complementary economic strengths and growing people-to-people connections, Vietnam–Ireland relations are well positioned to continue expanding, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in both ASEAN and the European Union./.