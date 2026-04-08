Lao Ambassador highlights strategic priorities to deepen Laos-Vietnam cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 9 will help open up new development opportunities for Laos–Vietnam relations, and contribute to the sustained and long-term growth of their special ties, said Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit, Khamphao affirmed that it takes place at a particularly meaningful time, as both Parties and States are actively implementing the resolutions of their respective Party congresses and have recently completed the consolidation of leadership apparatus for the new term.



The Ambassador noted that the trip is expected to further consolidate and deepen political trust between the two Parties and States, which she described as a decisive foundation for the traditional friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.



In the context of complex regional and global developments, maintaining regular high-level exchanges, particularly between Party agencies, carries important significance in ensuring strategic orientation and close coordination, the diplomat stressed.



During the visit, both sides will exchange views and reach consensus on major directions for effectively implementing Party congress resolutions, with a focus on concretising the concept of “strategic cohesion” in the new development phase. Priority areas are expected to include enhancing economic connectivity, advancing key cooperation projects in transport infrastructure, energy, and trade-investment, as well as strengthening coordination in defence, security, and foreign affairs.



She also highlighted that Vietnam remains one of the largest investors in Laos, with more than 240 projects and total registered capital of approximately 5.5–5.7 billion USD, while bilateral trade has been maintained at around 1.6–1.7 billion USD annually, with a target of reaching 5 billion USD in the coming years.



Regarding priority cooperation areas, the Ambassador affirmed that political cooperation and Party-building will continue to play a central role, with both sides expected to enhance the exchange of experience in governance, inspection, supervision, and anti-corruption efforts. Economic cooperation will remain a key pillar, with an emphasis on improving the efficiency of Vietnamese investment projects in Laos and strengthening complementarities between the two economies.



She added that defence and security cooperation will continue to be reinforced to maintain political stability and social order, safeguard the shared border of peace and friendship, and address non-traditional security challenges. Partnerships in education and training, particularly in developing human resources and supporting Lao students in Vietnam, will also be prioritised, alongside coordination at regional and international forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations.



Khamphao expressed her confidence that the visit will yield substantive outcomes, contributing to deeper, more effective, and more practical bilateral cooperation. She also showed her expectations that the two sides will reach strong consensus on major strategic directions, remove bottlenecks in ongoing projects, create fresh momentum across key sectors, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.



Importantly, she stressed that the outcomes of the visit should be translated into concrete action programmes, plans, and cooperation projects that deliver tangible benefits to the people of both countries.



The diplomat concluded that, with strong political determination from the leaders of both Parties and States, and the long-standing tradition of great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, the Vietnam–Laos relationship will continue to flourish as a rare model in international relations./.

VNA