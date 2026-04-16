☀️ Morning digest on April 16

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on April 15, as part of his state visit to China.



Highlighting the outcomes of talks and important common perceptions reached between General Secretary and President Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Premier affirmed that China consistently pursues a policy of friendship with Vietnam and considers Vietnam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam met with Zhao Leji, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China in Beijing on April 15 as part of his state visit to the neighbouring country.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (L) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji meet in Beijing on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders informed each other about the situation of each Party and country, and activities of their respective legislative bodies. They expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in relations between the two Parties and countries, with steady progress in parliamentary exchanges and cooperation. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly met with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship in Beijing on April 15 evening.



General Secretary and President Lam recalled the support of the Chinese advisors and experts, including General Chen Geng and Senior Lieutenant General Wei Guoqing, for Vietnam during the years of hardship in wartime. He once again expressed profound gratitude to China for its invaluable support in both manpower and resources, describing it as a great rear base for Vietnam’s revolution. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed three key cooperation directions to address energy challenges and sustain supply chains while attending the expanded online summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) on energy security on April 15.



PM Hung noted that the current energy crisis stems not only from short-term disruptions but also from deeper structural imbalances and intensifying strategic competition among countries, particularly in access to energy resources. He stressed that beyond diversifying energy supply, it is essential to build strategic trust, enhance cooperation and dialogue, and settle disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law. Read full story



– Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Hong on April 15 received a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), reaffirming Vietnam’s strong appreciation of the US business community as a reliable partner in advancing the country’s economic priorities.



During the reception, Hong stressed that Vietnam regards the US as a leading partner and spoke highly of its consistent support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam. She highlighted the effective operation of the US business community and the USABC in particular, describing them as trusted partners with valuable resources to promote Vietnam’s economic goals and priorities. Read full story



– The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has affirmed that Vietnam’s long-term attractiveness as an investment destination remains resilient, despite more cautious sentiment among European businesses amid rising global uncertainties.



Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

In its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the first quarter of 2026 on April 15, EuroCham reported the index at 72.7 points, down 7.3 points from its peak of 80 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decline reflects a pragmatic recalibration by investors in response to escalating geopolitical tensions. Read full story



– The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have convened the 10th session of the countries’ joint committee on economic cooperation during the official visit to Italy by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



The session was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi. They agreed that the timing of the meeting – shortly after Vietnam successfully held its 14th National Party Congress and consolidated its government leadership and organisational structure – provided a favourable opportunity to define priorities and areas of cooperation aligned with Vietnam’s development orientation for the next five years, as well as Italy’s strategies and policies towards its partners amid an increasingly uncertain regional and global environment. Read full story./.