Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam had talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on Apirl 15 morning.

The meeting, part of the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to China, followed a welcome ceremony with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People. Read full story

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General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse meet with staff of the Vietnamese embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on April 14. (Photo: VNA)


- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam arrived in China on April 14 for his first overseas trip as head of state, signalling key priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy, according to Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

With his role as both Party General Secretary and State President, analysts believe To Lam is well positioned to effectively leverage international cooperation frameworks in service of national development goals. Read full story

- Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Beijing on April 15, demonstrating the special importance they attach to nurturing and educating younger generations, and to carrying forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

The programme was launched in April 2025 during the state visit to Vietnam by the top Chinese leader. Since then, thousands of Vietnamese youth have visited historical revolutionary sites called "red addresses" in China, deepening their understanding of shared traditions and bilateral ties. Read full story

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man held talks with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana on April 14 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

Welcoming the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Lorenzo Fontana described the visit as an important milestone marking a new phase in bilateral relations. He expressed his keen interest in Vietnam and admiration for its recent socio-economic achievements. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 15 chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term, outlining key priorities and calling for stronger alignment between emulation movements and the country’s ambition of achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth.

Participants noted that emulation and commendation work has seen positive changes in recent years, becoming more substantive and closely aligned with political tasks at all levels. Patriotic emulation movements have been continuously renewed in both content and format, contributing significantly to socio-economic development, national defence, security, and improvements in people’s livelihoods. Read full story

- The recent visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opened a new phase in the 76-year Vietnam–Slovakia relationship, highlighted by the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership and further expanding Vietnam’s network of key global partners, according to Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Giang said the move makes Slovakia Vietnam’s 12th strategic partner, alongside 15 comprehensive strategic partners, strengthening its international linkages and supporting goals of sovereignty protection, socio-economic development and global integration. Read full story

- Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in full compliance with international safety standards, while strengthening cooperation with global partners to ensure nuclear safety and security.

The statement was highlighted at the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held from April 13–17 in Vienna, where Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director General of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Ministry of Science and Technology, spotlighted Vietnam’s strategic decisions and significant progress in restarting its nuclear power programme. Read full story

- Hanoi, a city where timeless heritage blends seamlessly with a vibrant modern rhythm, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the growing appeal of Vietnam’s capital on the global tourism map.

According to the ranking, Hanoi stands out for its unique fusion of “the old and the new”. Historic Old Quarter streets, French colonial architecture, and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing metropolis together create a distinctive urban identity that sets the city apart./. Read full story

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Officials sign cooperation documents in Beijing on April 15 in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders witness signing of numerous cooperation documents

The documents include an MoU on cooperation within the framework of the Global Security Initiative between the Governments of Vietnam and China, an MoU on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing for the 2026-2030 period, and a protocol on the establishment, management, and operation of a ministerial-level hotline between the two countries' Ministries of Public Security.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges aligning emulation, commendation with double-digit growth target

Emulation movements must evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem that inspires dedication, fosters breakthroughs, and mobilises broad participation across society. Commendation, in turn, must be timely, accurate, and impactful, recognising exemplary individuals and models, and translating sound policies into concrete outcomes.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Vice President of the Italian Senate Licia Ronzulli in Rome on April 14 afternoon (local time). Photo: VNA

Vietnam values Italy’s leading role in Europe: NA Chairman

The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament should increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially the high level; coordinate to effectively implement the outcomes of visits and signed cooperation agreements; and promote the elevation of Vietnam–Italy relations to a new level.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace in Rome on the afternoon of April 14 (local time). Photo: VNA

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Vietnam and Italy should promote the role of their legislative bodies and enhance oversight of the implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements. In particular, they should expand cooperation into emerging fields where Italy has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and high-quality human resource training.

National Assembly Chairman visits Vietnamese community in Italy (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently place people at the centre of development, stressing that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national growth.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse meet with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese diplomatic staff, community in China

The leader commended the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in China for their efforts in handling a large workload across a vast area, closely following the Party’s guidelines and effectively carrying out tasks related to external relations, economic diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and overseas Vietnamese affairs.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) and Maurizio Acerbo, General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (PRC) of Italy, at their meeting on April 14 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets Italy’s Communist Reconstruction Party leader in Rome

Regarding future cooperation orientations, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that the two parties enhance mutual understanding and exchanges, deepen relations in a substantive manner, and promote their roles in strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He called for increased people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, arts, education and training, tourism, and locality-to-locality links.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Chairwoman of the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Chiara Gribaudo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – Italy parliamentary friendship strengthened

Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and a high-level delegation of Vietnam to Italy, Gribaudo highly valued the growing cooperation between the two parliaments, and expressed her hope that the Italy – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group will soon organise a visit to Vietnam to further strengthen bilateral ties.