☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam had talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on Apirl 15 morning.



The meeting, part of the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to China, followed a welcome ceremony with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People. Read full story

General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse meet with staff of the Vietnamese embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China on April 14. (Photo: VNA)



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam arrived in China on April 14 for his first overseas trip as head of state, signalling key priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy, according to Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA).



With his role as both Party General Secretary and State President, analysts believe To Lam is well positioned to effectively leverage international cooperation frameworks in service of national development goals. Read full story



- Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met with the two countries’ youth participating in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Beijing on April 15, demonstrating the special importance they attach to nurturing and educating younger generations, and to carrying forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.



The programme was launched in April 2025 during the state visit to Vietnam by the top Chinese leader. Since then, thousands of Vietnamese youth have visited historical revolutionary sites called "red addresses" in China, deepening their understanding of shared traditions and bilateral ties. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man held talks with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana on April 14 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.



Welcoming the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Lorenzo Fontana described the visit as an important milestone marking a new phase in bilateral relations. He expressed his keen interest in Vietnam and admiration for its recent socio-economic achievements. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 15 chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term, outlining key priorities and calling for stronger alignment between emulation movements and the country’s ambition of achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth.



Participants noted that emulation and commendation work has seen positive changes in recent years, becoming more substantive and closely aligned with political tasks at all levels. Patriotic emulation movements have been continuously renewed in both content and format, contributing significantly to socio-economic development, national defence, security, and improvements in people’s livelihoods. Read full story



- The recent visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opened a new phase in the 76-year Vietnam–Slovakia relationship, highlighted by the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership and further expanding Vietnam’s network of key global partners, according to Ambassador to Slovakia Pham Truong Giang.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Giang said the move makes Slovakia Vietnam’s 12th strategic partner, alongside 15 comprehensive strategic partners, strengthening its international linkages and supporting goals of sovereignty protection, socio-economic development and global integration. Read full story



- Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in full compliance with international safety standards, while strengthening cooperation with global partners to ensure nuclear safety and security.



The statement was highlighted at the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held from April 13–17 in Vienna, where Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director General of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Ministry of Science and Technology, spotlighted Vietnam’s strategic decisions and significant progress in restarting its nuclear power programme. Read full story



- Hanoi, a city where timeless heritage blends seamlessly with a vibrant modern rhythm, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the growing appeal of Vietnam’s capital on the global tourism map.



According to the ranking, Hanoi stands out for its unique fusion of “the old and the new”. Historic Old Quarter streets, French colonial architecture, and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing metropolis together create a distinctive urban identity that sets the city apart./. Read full story