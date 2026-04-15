Hanoi affirms reputation on global tourism map with blend of tradition and modernity

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi, a city where timeless heritage blends seamlessly with a vibrant modern rhythm, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the growing appeal of Vietnam’s capital on the global tourism map.



According to the ranking, Hanoi stands out for its unique fusion of “the old and the new”. Historic Old Quarter streets, French colonial architecture, and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing metropolis together create a distinctive urban identity that sets the city apart.



One of Hanoi’s most celebrated features is its rich coffee culture. From humble sidewalk cafés to contemporary, design-driven spaces, the city offers diverse experiences that reflect local lifestyles and tastes. Its vibrant street food scene, featuring iconic dishes such as pho (noodle), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and banh mi (bread), further enhances its charm and global reputation.



Beyond cultural values, Hanoi has also seen strong growth in creative spaces, contemporary arts, and community-based cultural activities. These elements contribute to a more youthful and dynamic image in the eyes of international visitors.



The city’s tourism sector continues to post positive growth alongside international recognition. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Hanoi welcomed nearly 9 million visitors, up more than 20% year-on-year. Total tourism revenue reached nearly 37 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), highlighting a robust recovery and strong potential for sustainable development.



International arrivals accounted for approximately 2.4 million visitors, marking an increase of nearly 30% compared to the same period last year. This reflects Hanoi’s rising attractiveness to global travellers amid intensifying competition among destinations worldwide.



Currently, Hanoi boasts more than 3,700 accommodation establishments with over 71,000 rooms, catering to rising demand. Occupancy rates exceeded 62% in the first quarter, indicating stable and positive performance in the hospitality sector.



The capital city is aiming not only to increase visitor numbers but also to enhance service quality and overall tourist experience. New tourism products linked to traditional craft villages, rural areas, and cultural heritage are being developed and promoted, contributing to both diversification and preservation of local values.



The city also plans to accelerate digital transformation in tourism management and promotion, while strengthening international outreach and connectivity with key markets.



Being named among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 is not only a recognition of Hanoi’s efforts but also opens up new opportunities for investment, tourism development, and national image promotion. With its rich cultural and historical assets and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Hanoi is steadily affirming its position as a safe, friendly, and distinctive destination for both domestic and international travellers./.

VNA