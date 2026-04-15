Travel

Hanoi affirms reputation on global tourism map with blend of tradition and modernity

With its rich cultural and historical assets and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Hanoi is steadily affirming its position as a safe, friendly, and distinctive destination for both domestic and international travelers.

Women in traditional ao dai pose for photos besides Hoan Kiem Lake, a famous landmark in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Women in traditional ao dai pose for photos besides Hoan Kiem Lake, a famous landmark in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi, a city where timeless heritage blends seamlessly with a vibrant modern rhythm, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the growing appeal of Vietnam’s capital on the global tourism map.

According to the ranking, Hanoi stands out for its unique fusion of “the old and the new”. Historic Old Quarter streets, French colonial architecture, and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing metropolis together create a distinctive urban identity that sets the city apart.

One of Hanoi’s most celebrated features is its rich coffee culture. From humble sidewalk cafés to contemporary, design-driven spaces, the city offers diverse experiences that reflect local lifestyles and tastes. Its vibrant street food scene, featuring iconic dishes such as pho (noodle), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), and banh mi (bread), further enhances its charm and global reputation.

Beyond cultural values, Hanoi has also seen strong growth in creative spaces, contemporary arts, and community-based cultural activities. These elements contribute to a more youthful and dynamic image in the eyes of international visitors.

The city’s tourism sector continues to post positive growth alongside international recognition. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Hanoi welcomed nearly 9 million visitors, up more than 20% year-on-year. Total tourism revenue reached nearly 37 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), highlighting a robust recovery and strong potential for sustainable development.

International arrivals accounted for approximately 2.4 million visitors, marking an increase of nearly 30% compared to the same period last year. This reflects Hanoi’s rising attractiveness to global travellers amid intensifying competition among destinations worldwide.

Currently, Hanoi boasts more than 3,700 accommodation establishments with over 71,000 rooms, catering to rising demand. Occupancy rates exceeded 62% in the first quarter, indicating stable and positive performance in the hospitality sector.

The capital city is aiming not only to increase visitor numbers but also to enhance service quality and overall tourist experience. New tourism products linked to traditional craft villages, rural areas, and cultural heritage are being developed and promoted, contributing to both diversification and preservation of local values.

The city also plans to accelerate digital transformation in tourism management and promotion, while strengthening international outreach and connectivity with key markets.

Being named among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 is not only a recognition of Hanoi’s efforts but also opens up new opportunities for investment, tourism development, and national image promotion. With its rich cultural and historical assets and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Hanoi is steadily affirming its position as a safe, friendly, and distinctive destination for both domestic and international travellers./.

VNA
#Hanoi tourism #Time Out #world’s 50 best cities in 2026 Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026 at Thong Nhat Park attracts large numbers of residents and visitors for sightseeing and hands-on experiences. (Photo: VNA)

New highlights define Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026

The festival featured nearly 100 booths designed as a journey through diverse themed spaces. The space of memory highlights heritage sites, the Old Quarter, architecture, traditional craft villages and Hanoi’s cultural life through destination models, photography exhibitions and fine art displays. The connection space provides a platform for travel businesses to introduce new tours, promotional programmes and attractive discount vouchers.

International tourists take a cyclo tour around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi prepares new tourism products

A highlight is the continued preparation of dossiers seeking national tourism site recognition for three areas, namely Ba Vi National Park tourism area, Huong Son landscape complex, and the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter vicinity.

See more

Visitors explore and experience the cultural space of Lo Lo Chai village in Lung Cu commune, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Administrative expansion unlocks new momentum for tourism development

Nguyen Thi Hoai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tuyen Quang, said the expansion of administrative boundaries has opened up new development space for the province, with key tourism products including cultural-historical tourism, ethnic cultural experiences, community-based tourism linked to scenic sites, spiritual tourism, and other distinctive experiential offerings.

At Thung Nham ecological tourism site in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism defies fuel price shock with record Q1 “hat-trick”

According to data released by the National Statistics Office, foreign arrivals in March reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3% year-on-year. In total, Vietnam welcomed an estimated 6.76 million foreign tourists in the first quarter, a more than 12% jump from the same period in 2025 and the highest Q1 figure ever recorded.

Visitors scan QR codes at Km0 Ha Giang to access tourism information. (Photo: VNA)

Technology powers tourism growth in mountainous province

Last year, Tuyen Quang welcomed over 3.9 million visitors, and is aiming to attract around 4.1 million arrivals, including around 600,000 foreigners, this year. Tourism continues to be identified as a key economic sector, with development oriented toward sustainability, green growth, and enhanced competitiveness through digitalisation.

Tourists enjoy a rickshaw tour of Hoi An Ancient Town, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026 to promote Vietnam’s tourism on global map

With its large scale, the ITE HCMC 2026 aims to promote tourism cooperation between Vietnam and priority markets such as Northeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Oceania while also boosting visitor arrivals from the Indian market

The organisers of VITM 2026 honour sponsors. ( Photo: VNA)

VITM 2026 boosts tourism demand ahead of peak season

According to the organisers, around 4,500 representatives from Vietnamese and international tourism enterprises attended the event, generating more than 25,000 business meetings and partnership exchanges. Approximately 15,000 discounted tours and travel products were offered to visitors.

Traditional dragon procession held on the river in Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

Cultural heritage drives sustainable tourism growth in Ninh Binh

In the first two months of 2026, Ninh Binh welcomed over 5.4 million visitors, up 9.9% year-on-year, generating nearly 5.84 trillion VND (221 million USD) in tourism revenue, up 15.9%. During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday alone, the province received 2.38 million visitors, an 81.4% increase from the previous year, ranking second nationwide.

Outstanding individuals and firms honoured at VITM 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Outstanding individuals, firms honoured at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector recorded its highest-ever number of visitors, welcoming more than 21.5 million international arrivals, up more than 20% from 2024, and serving over 135.5 million domestic travellers. Tourism revenue also surpassed 1 quadrillion VND (nearly 38 billion USD). The sector has become a bright spot of the economy, with Vietnam ranking among the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

The Ba Trieu Temple in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa taps digital transformation to boost heritage tourism

With 28 nationally-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements, Thanh Hoa province has prioritised integrating conservation with tourism development. Digital transformation, in particular, is seen as a crucial bridge connecting tradition with innovation, helping heritage sites become more accessible and engaging.

Pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – a safe destination amid global uncertainties

Despite global tourism headwinds linked to geopolitical conflicts, transport disruptions and surging travel expenses, Vietnam’s tourism sector has sustained strong growth, underscoring the destination’s resilience and rising international profile.

A border guard at the Mong Cai International Border Gate processes exit procedures for passengers at the Bac Luan 1 border gate in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China promote AI application in cross-border tourism cooperation

During the programme, participants will attend intensive courses delivered by AI technology experts, China–ASEAN policy researchers, and tourism specialists. The curriculum focuses on the application of big data in tourism policy planning, the development of cross-border tourism products, and the building of joint tourism brands.

The sea area off the southern coast of Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: VNA)

UK newspaper praises Phu Quoc’s unspoilt charm amid tourism boom

Phu Quoc is positioned as a compelling alternative – even a potential rival to Phuket – for travellers seeking authenticity in Southeast Asia. Its appeal lies not only in scenic beauty and fresh seafood, but also in the harmonious coexistence of modern tourism and enduring local culture.